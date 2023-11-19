First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FGBI

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 105.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth $44,000. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGBI stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.