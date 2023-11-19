First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FGBI
Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %
FGBI stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $25.07.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Guaranty Bancshares
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.