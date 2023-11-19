Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

