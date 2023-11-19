Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.99 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

