Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $37,555.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPHGet Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $37,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,558.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.
  • On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $109,371.52.

Five Point Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $2.51 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Five Point (NYSE:FPHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 358,883 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,789,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,811 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 149,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Five Point by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 133,619 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

