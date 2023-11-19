Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $37,555.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $37,555.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,558.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $132,860.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $109,371.52.

Five Point Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $2.51 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 358,883 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,789,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,811 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 149,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Five Point by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 133,619 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

