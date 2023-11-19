Flagshp Cmty Re Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst D. Chrystal now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This is an increase from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

