Freightos (CRGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Freightos to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Freightos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRGO opened at $3.40 on Friday. Freightos has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freightos in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Freightos during the first quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freightos during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Freightos during the first quarter worth $172,000.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freightos in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

