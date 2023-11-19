FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 7,810,000 shares. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of FTC Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.52 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

In other FTC Solar news, CFO Cathy Behnen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,718 shares in the company, valued at $626,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cathy Behnen purchased 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,034.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 402,030 shares of company stock valued at $277,234 and have sold 540,000 shares valued at $956,500. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 990,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 216,286 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 46,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

