Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) vs. Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Critical Survey

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Red Cat and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A Full Truck Alliance 0 1 2 0 2.67

Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.14%. Given Full Truck Alliance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Full Truck Alliance is more favorable than Red Cat.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Red Cat has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Red Cat and Full Truck Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Cat $9.91 million 4.94 -$27.09 million ($0.54) -1.63 Full Truck Alliance $976.29 million 7.94 $58.97 million $0.22 31.87

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Red Cat. Red Cat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Red Cat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Red Cat and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Cat -338.58% -48.34% -44.29% Full Truck Alliance 21.26% 4.88% 4.48%

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Red Cat on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

