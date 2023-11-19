Full Truck Alliance (YMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.30 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, analysts expect Full Truck Alliance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.21. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,535,000 after purchasing an additional 366,952 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% during the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,018,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 145.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,714 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,065,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

