FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Biohaven Ltd. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) – William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.31) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.03). The consensus estimate for Biohaven’s current full-year earnings is ($4.93) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.34) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $402,129.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,035.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 17,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $402,129.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,437,035.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,975,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,175.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 204,181 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,138. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 14.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 20.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

