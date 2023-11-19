FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Genelux Co. Issued By Brookline Capital Management (NASDAQ:GNLX)

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Genelux in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Genelux’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

GNLX opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. Genelux has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Genelux by 250.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Thomas sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $72,992.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,492,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 75,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $1,929,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,441,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,743,503.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Thomas sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $72,992.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,492,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

