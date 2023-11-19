FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 368,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

