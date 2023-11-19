FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Passage Bio, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Passage Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.10). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03).

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Passage Bio stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Passage Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,079 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 44.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

