FY2023 EPS Estimates for 2seventy bio, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for 2seventy bio in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.81) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.54). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 2seventy bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.99) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded 2seventy bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 30th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

TSVT opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. 2seventy bio has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2seventy bio by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $33,812.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $51,122.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,159,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,787.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 6,159 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $33,812.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,502 shares of company stock valued at $123,536. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

