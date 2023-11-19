FY2023 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.46) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.99). The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $9.50 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $168,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 57.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

