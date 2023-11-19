FY2023 EPS Estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Cut by Analyst

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
NASDAQ ASTS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.61. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
