FY2023 EPS Estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Cut by Analyst

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

NASDAQ ASTS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.61. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

