FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Lifted by Zacks Small Cap

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.08). The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.24. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of Cocrystal Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

