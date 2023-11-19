FY2023 EPS Estimates for Forte Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forte Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.28). The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.66. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences

About Forte Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.