FY2023 EPS Estimates for Forte Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forte Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.28). The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.66. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.
Institutional Trading of Forte Biosciences
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
