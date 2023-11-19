FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

HTL opened at C$1.35 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$1.73.

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.67 million. Hamilton Thorne had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

