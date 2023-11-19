FY2023 EPS Estimates for Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Lifted by B. Riley

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Modiv Industrial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
NYSE:MDV opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.
Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Modiv Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.
Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
