FY2023 EPS Estimates for Phunware, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phunware in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Phunware from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Phunware Price Performance

PHUN stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phunware

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Stories

