FY2023 EPS Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Cut by Analyst

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.73. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.33.

PBH stock opened at C$92.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$100.58. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$79.00 and a 52-week high of C$113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.78%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

