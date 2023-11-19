FY2023 EPS Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.73). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTGX. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.85. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 957.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

