FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$79.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.46.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$69.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$60.01 and a 12 month high of C$70.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.62.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

