FY2023 EPS Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Cut by Analyst

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of VSE in a report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for VSE’s FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VSEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

VSEC opened at $62.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $979.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VSE by 32.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

