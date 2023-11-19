FY2025 EPS Estimates for Caleres, Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caleres in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on CAL

Caleres Trading Up 5.6 %

CAL opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $974.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 637,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,643 shares of company stock worth $2,383,329. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 8.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Caleres by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Caleres by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Caleres by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.