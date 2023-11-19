Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $10.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.26. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Generation Income Properties’s payout ratio is currently -24.10%.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.