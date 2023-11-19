Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, reports. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Geospace Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,769,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 741,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 150.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the third quarter worth $363,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Geospace Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.