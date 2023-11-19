Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $217.00. The stock had previously closed at $183.09, but opened at $192.54. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant shares last traded at $203.48, with a volume of 108,227 shares traded.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant
Globant Trading Up 11.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.49.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globant
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.