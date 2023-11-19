Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $217.00. The stock had previously closed at $183.09, but opened at $192.54. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant shares last traded at $203.48, with a volume of 108,227 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Get Globant alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant Trading Up 11.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Globant by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.