Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOBGet Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $217.00. The stock had previously closed at $183.09, but opened at $192.54. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant shares last traded at $203.48, with a volume of 108,227 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Globant by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Trading Up 11.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.49.

Globant (NYSE:GLOBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.