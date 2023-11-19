Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 6.3% in October

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,759,000 after buying an additional 974,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,139,000 after buying an additional 85,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

