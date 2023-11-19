GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,573.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,573.64 ($19.33).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,440 ($17.68) to GBX 1,585 ($19.46) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.25) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,803 ($46.70) per share, for a total transaction of £8,328.57 ($10,227.89). Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,410.60 ($17.32) on Thursday. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,609 ($19.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,469.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,414.36. The company has a market capitalization of £57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 953.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,783.78%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

