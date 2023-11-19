Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) versus bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Head to Head Review

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -80.69% -322.25% -25.59% bioAffinity Technologies -2,244.15% -80.82% -69.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Guardant Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Guardant Health has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.64, suggesting that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Guardant Health and bioAffinity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 0 15 0 3.00 bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guardant Health currently has a consensus target price of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 111.34%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Guardant Health and bioAffinity Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $535.79 million 5.13 -$654.59 million ($4.06) -5.73 bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A -$8.15 million N/A N/A

bioAffinity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health.

Summary

Guardant Health beats bioAffinity Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers. It also offers Shield Test; Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Smart Liquid Biopsy Platform; and Guardant Galaxy, a suite of advanced analytical technologies to enhance the performance and clinical utility of cancer tests. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to study the correlation between molecular cancer biomarkers and patient response to immunotherapy treatment across various types of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

