Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Update

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Currently, 31.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Shares of GES opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $664.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.50 million. Guess? had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Guess? will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Guess? by 134.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 824,836 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Guess? by 147.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth $15,686,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth $13,335,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

