Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Sells $111,094.83 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2023

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HVT stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $513.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Quarry LP grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HVT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

