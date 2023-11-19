Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Director Sells $111,094.83 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of HVT stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $513.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on HVT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.
