Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.77 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of HAYN opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $652.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

