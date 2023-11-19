Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.77 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.41%.
Haynes International Stock Performance
Shares of HAYN opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $652.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYN
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Haynes International
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.