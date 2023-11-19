Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.49 and traded as high as $52.50. Haynes International shares last traded at $51.27, with a volume of 54,909 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Haynes International had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.77 million.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Haynes International by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $652.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

