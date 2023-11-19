HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,857,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 322,500 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Galiano Gold by 4.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,603,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 481,804 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 13.1% in the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 816,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,984,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 250,624 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

