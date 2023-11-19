HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report released on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.
Galiano Gold Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of GAU opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.74.
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
