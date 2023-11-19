HC Wainwright Comments on iSun, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for iSun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iSun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iSun’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ISUN. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on iSun from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on iSun from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

iSun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iSun has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iSun by 279.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 641,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iSun by 442.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 551,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iSun by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iSun by 218.2% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 248,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iSun in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

Further Reading

