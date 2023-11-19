HC Wainwright Cuts Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Price Target to $5.50

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.75 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GROY has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.44.

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.92. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 367.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gold Royalty will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 224.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 63,161 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

