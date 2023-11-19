HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.63) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.87). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

BTAI opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,276,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,803,000 after purchasing an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 311,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $24,904,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.