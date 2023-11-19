Head to Head Analysis: Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) versus Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$45.24 million ($1.47) -1.73 Sonnet BioTherapeutics $350,000.00 7.20 -$29.72 million N/A N/A

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Eliem Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eliem Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eliem Therapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Eliem Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.22%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $205.70, suggesting a potential upside of 14,184.72%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Eliem Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eliem Therapeutics N/A -33.55% -32.29% Sonnet BioTherapeutics -13,072.74% -3,333.24% -264.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonnet BioTherapeutics beats Eliem Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human version of interleukin 12 for the treatment non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer and is under phase 1 trial. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6 for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under Phase Ib/IIa study; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound developed for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

