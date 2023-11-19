Head-To-Head Review: GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) versus Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 3 0 2.75 Demant A/S 0 4 4 0 2.50

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 2.45% 14.17% 3.55% Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Demant A/S has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Demant A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.65 billion 1.25 $72.36 million $1.41 46.53 Demant A/S $2.79 billion 3.29 $294.81 million N/A N/A

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Demant A/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services. The Communications segment provides headsets for the professional call centers, office markets, and gaming markets under the EPOS brand name. The company was formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S and changed its name to Demant A/S in March 2019. Demant A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Smørum, Denmark.

