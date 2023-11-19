Head to Head Review: TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF)

FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF – Get Free Report) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FEC Resources and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

TETRA Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.74%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than FEC Resources.

FEC Resources has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FEC Resources and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FEC Resources N/A -11.77% -9.98% TETRA Technologies 4.47% 26.33% 7.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FEC Resources and TETRA Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $553.21 million 1.11 $7.84 million $0.22 21.55

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats FEC Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

