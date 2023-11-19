Head to Head Survey: Yellow (YELLQ) & Its Peers

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Yellow to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.65% N/A -3.49% Yellow Competitors 5.62% 14.15% 8.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yellow and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $5.24 billion $21.80 million -1.19 Yellow Competitors $4.10 billion $301.25 million 18.70

Analyst Recommendations

Yellow has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Yellow and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Yellow Competitors 254 1487 1415 33 2.38

As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 7.03%. Given Yellow’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Yellow has a beta of 2.86, suggesting that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yellow rivals beat Yellow on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

