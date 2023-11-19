HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $102,959,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 141.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

