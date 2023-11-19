Hibbett (HIBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect Hibbett to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Hibbett has set its FY 2024 guidance at $7.00-$7.75 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.00-7.75 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hibbett to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Stock Performance

HIBB stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $75.38.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hibbett by 67.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HIBB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIBB

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.