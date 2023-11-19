HP (HPQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. HP has set its Q4 guidance at $0.85-0.97 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at $0.85-$0.97 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HP by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

