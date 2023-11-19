HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,409,723 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of HP worth $166,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.