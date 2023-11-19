HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. HP’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

