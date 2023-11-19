H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.75.

HR.UN opened at C$9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.89. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$8.47 and a 12-month high of C$13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

