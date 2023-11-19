H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HR.UN
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.